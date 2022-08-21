WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

418 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Harrison, northwestern Panola, northern Rusk and southeastern Gregg

Counties through 500 PM CDT...

At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Henderson, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Henderson, Hallsville, Tatum, New London, Joinerville, Lakeport,

Easton, Chapman, Monroe, Stewart, Brachfield, Chalk Hill, Church Hill

and Oak Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3252 9461 3235 9437 3198 9478 3223 9499

TIME...MOT...LOC 2118Z 230DEG 27KT 3216 9478

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hopkins County

through 445 PM CDT...

At 421 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sulphur Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

unsecured objects.

Sulphur Springs, Cumby, Como, Cooper Lake Park South Sulphur and

Tira.

This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 110 and 142.

LAT...LON 3296 9531 3296 9566 3298 9567 3298 9586

3322 9586 3325 9579 3330 9574 3331 9570

3330 9568 3331 9564 3336 9559 3335 9556

3336 9554 3322 9531

TIME...MOT...LOC 2121Z 236DEG 29KT 3308 9565

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

