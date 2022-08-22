WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Northeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas...

Southeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas...

Southwestern Upshur County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 1100 AM CDT.

* At 1030 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Winona, or 13

miles west of Gladewater, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado.

SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. At 930 AM, law

enforcement confirmed a tornado on the ground at Winona

High School, moving northeast.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* The tornado will be near...

Big Sandy around 1040 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Pritchett and Winona.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.

Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the

tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

