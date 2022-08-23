WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Shreveport LA 1049 PM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and east Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Bienville, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, and Winn. In east Texas, Angelina, Sabine, and San Augustine. * Through Wednesday evening * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather