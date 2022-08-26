WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

841 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas...

Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties.

For the Sabine River...including Mineola...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1015 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Mineola.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16 feet, expect flooding of low river bottoms with

secondary roadways along with picnic and recreational areas

becoming inundated as well. Ranchers should move cattle and

equipment to higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:15 AM CDT Friday was 15.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2

feet this Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood

stage Saturday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 14 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

