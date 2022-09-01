WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

141 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Miller

County, northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana and

southeastern Cass Counties through 215 PM CDT...

At 141 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

McLeod, or 12 miles southeast of Atlanta, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Atlanta, Queen City, Rodessa, Bivins, Ravanna, McLeod, Brightstar and

Bloomburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3292 9396 3289 9416 3312 9431 3321 9401

TIME...MOT...LOC 1841Z 162DEG 8KT 3295 9408

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Marion

and south central Cass Counties through 215 PM CDT...

At 143 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Kildare, or 13 miles southwest of Atlanta, moving northwest at 10

mph.

Linden, Lodi, Kildare, Fairview and Pruett.

LAT...LON 3290 9416 3282 9432 3300 9449 3312 9430

TIME...MOT...LOC 1843Z 146DEG 8KT 3294 9429

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather