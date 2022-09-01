WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

215 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Miller,

central Cass and southeastern Bowie Counties through 315 PM CDT...

At 215 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Linden to Brightstar. Movement was north at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden, Queen City, Bivins, Ravanna, Genoa,

Brightstar, Fairview, Mount Pleasant, Bloomburg, Douglassville,

Marietta, Domino, Red Hill, Pleasant Hill and Bryans Mill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If on or near Wright Patman Lake, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3320 9460 3339 9391 3308 9390 3292 9442

TIME...MOT...LOC 1915Z 164DEG 14KT 3300 9436 3311 9400

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull,

minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is

expected.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate

lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground

and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with

the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and

therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through

Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze

in the lowlands, and may be threatened.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet (4.6 meters).

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 1:15 PM CDT Thursday was 17.1 feet (5.2 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.0 feet (2.1

meters) Tuesday morning.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters).

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

15.2 feet (4.6 meters) on 09/24/2017.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet):

Fld Observed Thu Fri Fri Sat

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 7am 7pm 7am

Rio Grande

Johnson Ranch 15.0 15.1 Thu 1pm 12.2 11.6 12.3 9.8

Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters):

Johnson Ranch 4.6 4.6 Thu 1pm 3.7 3.5 3.8 3.0

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood.

No damage is expected.

At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage,

and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures

is expected.

- At 1:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet (5.3 meters).

ending at 1:15 PM CDT Thursday was 17.8 feet (5.4 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 7.8 feet

(2.4 meters) Tuesday morning.

- Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters).

16.7 feet (5.1 meters) on 08/25/2022.

Fld Observed Thu Fri Fri Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Presidio Internation 15.5 17.4 Thu 1pm 16.5 15.7 14.8 13.8

Presidio Internation 4.7 5.3 Thu 1pm 5.0 4.8 4.5 4.2

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande at Boquillas.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

and no damage is expected. Preparations may be necessary to

remove water pumps. The park should be notified at this time if

additional rises are expected so they will have time to remove the

pumps.

At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage.

Water reaches the water pumps maintained by the park service that

are used to water the campgrounds and to provide water to the

employee living quarters. It may be necessary for park personnel

to remove the pumps.

At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches moderate flood

stage. Water pumps submerge.

- At 1:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet (4.0 meters).

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0

feet (4.0 meters) late this afternoon.

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet (4.0 meters).

14.5 feet (4.4 meters) on 09/02/2018.

Fld Observed Thu Fri Fri Fri

Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm

Boquillas 13.0 13.0 Thu 1pm 11.5 9.6 8.5 8.6

Boquillas 4.0 4.0 Thu 1pm 3.5 2.9 2.6 2.6

