SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

231 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Bowie

County through 300 PM CDT...

At 231 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

New Boston. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

New Boston and Spring Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3338 9433 3330 9448 3342 9461 3354 9440

TIME...MOT...LOC 1931Z 154DEG 2KT 3338 9444

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

counties, Glasscock, Howard, Mitchell and Reagan.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 232 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Big Spring, Garden City, Forsan and Big Spring Country Club.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

