WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 600 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Franklin, northern Titus and southern Red River Counties through 645 PM CDT... At 600 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Wilkerson, or 8 miles east of Hagansport, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Hagansport, Boxelder, Mount Vernon, Bogata, Wilkerson, Talco, Harts Bluff, Johntown and Cuthand. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3361 9495 3340 9477 3316 9522 3344 9530 TIME...MOT...LOC 2300Z 055DEG 5KT 3339 9509 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____