WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas... Eastern Cass County in northeastern Texas... Southeastern Bowie County in northeastern Texas... * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 434 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Queen City, or 7 miles north of Atlanta, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Texarkana, Atlanta, Queen City, Bivins, Ravanna, Brightstar, Bloomburg and Domino. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather