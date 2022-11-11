WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

317 PM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Nacogdoches, Angelina, southern San Augustine and southwestern Sabine

Counties through 345 PM CST...

At 317 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles south of Huntington, or 12 miles east of Diboll, moving

northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lufkin, Diboll, Huntington, Etoile, Burke, Zavalla, Chireno,

Broaddus, Shawnee, Homer and Dolan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3110 9465 3109 9467 3115 9485 3117 9486

3153 9438 3115 9395 3114 9404 3111 9406

3103 9447

TIME...MOT...LOC 2117Z 246DEG 42KT 3116 9457

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Grimes, east

central Brazos, northwestern Montgomery and southwestern Walker

Counties through 400 PM CST...

At 316 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles east of College Station, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

Southeastern College Station, Huntsville, Millican, Anderson, Crabbs

Prairie, Roans Prairie, Richards and Carlos.

LAT...LON 3047 9620 3067 9625 3085 9567 3069 9555

3051 9557

TIME...MOT...LOC 2116Z 257DEG 27KT 3060 9615

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

