FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

949 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas...

Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Red River, Morris, Titus and

Franklin Counties.

For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,

television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1130 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 25 feet, Expect moderate flooding of lowland areas

with some secondary roadways closed. All cattle and equipment

nearby the river should be moved to higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 22.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:45 AM CST Saturday was 22.8 feet.

- Forecast...The Sulphur River will fall below flood stage late

this Saturday evening to 19.3 feet by Sunday morning. It will

then rise again above flood stage by late Sunday morning to

23.6 feet Monday morning. It will fall below flood stage

again Tuesday morning.

- Flood stage is 20 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

