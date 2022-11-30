WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

736 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Smith and Wood Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Sabine River Near Mineola.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.7 feet Monday

morning.

