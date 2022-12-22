WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ WIND CHILL ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Shreveport LA 846 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could result in frostbite or hypothermia with prolonged exposure to the very cold air, if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 5 to 10 below zero will be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could result in frostbite or hypothermia with prolonged exposure to the very cold air, if precautions are not taken. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather