WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

856 AM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following Bayou in Texas...

Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Rusk, Shelby

and San Augustine Counties.

For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks where water may be

swift.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 9 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY ON MONDAY...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno.

* WHEN...Until the predawn hours on Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9

feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below

flood stage early Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

