FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 910 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Texas... Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Shelby, Rusk, Nacogdoches and San Augustine Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks where water is swift. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov\/ahps2\/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 915 AM CST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of boat ramps and pastures. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet early tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage during early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood