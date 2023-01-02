WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

940 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Shelby, Rusk, Nacogdoches

and San Augustine Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 13.3 feet. Additional

rises may be possible with forecasted rainfall.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 9.4 feet Saturday

morning.

