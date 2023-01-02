WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1221 PM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the

following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead,

Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Sevier and Union.

In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De

Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita,

Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina,

Bowie, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Sabine, San

Augustine and Shelby.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of

which will contain heavy rainfall, will continue developing

this evening into the overnight hours across the region.

Grounds remain saturated in wake of heavy rainfall that fell

late last week across much of the Watch area, with additional

rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches expected with isolated

higher amounts in excess of 3 inches possible.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather