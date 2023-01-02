WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana... West Central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Central Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Northwestern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Southeastern Angelina County in eastern Texas... Eastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas... Northwestern Sabine County in eastern Texas... San Augustine County in eastern Texas... Southeastern Shelby County in eastern Texas... * Until 800 PM CST. * At 458 PM CST, The public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Milam, San Augustine, Coushatta, Zwolle, Converse, Patroon, Rosevine, Macune, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Zavalla, Huxley, Noble, Edgefield, Broaddus, Sexton, Toledo Bend Reservoir North, Bronson, Chinaquapin and Pelican. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Newton and northeastern Jasper Counties through 530 PM CST... At 500 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Magnolia Springs, or 7 miles south of Jasper, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Jasper, Browndell, Harrisburg, Mayflower and Farrsville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3111 9369 3075 9403 3081 9413 3114 9401 3116 9391 3116 9384 TIME...MOT...LOC 2300Z 207DEG 32KT 3083 9404 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather