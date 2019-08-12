The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, August 12, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The risk for flooding downpours and severe thunderstorms
will focus on the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys today and
tonight. The majority of the strongest thunderstorms will
occur late in the day and at night. Rain and thunderstorms
will also dampen the northern Plains during the day, while
spotty thunderstorms extend eastward to upstate New York and
northern New England. Dry weather will otherwise hold across
the rest of the Northeast as a few thunderstorms dot the
Southeast, mainly during the afternoon. Sweltering heat will
maintain a firm grip on the South Central states, while the
interior Southwest turns hotter. After an active few days, a
drier and warmer stretch of weather will commence in the
Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 109 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 29 at Mammoth Lakes, CA
_____
