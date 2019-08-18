The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, August 18, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A front will remain rather stationary along the Atlantic

coast again today, allowing for showers and thunderstorms

from eastern North Carolina, to the Florida Gulf Coast.

Overall, widespread severe thunderstorms are not expected

with these storms; however, the same area could be hit with

repeated storms, leading to the potential for flash

flooding. Meanwhile, a fast-moving front will push through

the Great Lakes and middle Mississippi River Valley.

Thunderstorms from western New York and southern Michigan to

Missouri and northeastern Oklahoma could produce heavy rain,

damaging winds and even hail. The western half of the

country will remain dry with triple-digit heat across much

of the Southwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 115 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 30 at Jackson, WY

