The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, August 21, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Cooler and less humid air will stretch from the northern
Plains to the western Great Lakes region today. This will
turn off the risk of thunderstorms. Meanwhile, steamy air
will linger farther to the south and east. Storms are
expected to concentrate along the leading edge of the cool
air from northwestern New England to the Ohio Valley and
central Plains. The storms are likely to be heavy, gusty and
locally severe with the risk of flash flooding, damaging
wind gusts and frequent lightning. A few slow-moving and
heavy storms are forecast for the Deep South. Triple-digit
heat will continue over Texas and in a large part of the
interior Southwest. A press of cool air will invade
Washington and Oregon with showers and thunderstorms.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 117 at Thermal, CA
National Low Tuesday 30 at Walden, CO
