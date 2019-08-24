The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, August 24, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large swath of cool, dry air will extend from the Midwest

to the Northeast today. Despite plenty of sunshine,

temperatures will average 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit below

normal. Meanwhile, a swath of showers and thunderstorms will

extend from the South Central states to the southern

Atlantic coast. A tropical feature that may evolve into a

tropical storm will supply the rain and thunderstorms over

the Florida Peninsula. The rain in the South can be heavy

enough to cause street and low-lying area flooding. Surf is

forecast to build along the southern Atlantic coast and

remain choppy along the upper Gulf coast. Much of the West

can expect dry weather to continue. Much of the interior

West can expect above-average temperatures to continue.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 114 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 28 at Stanley, ID

