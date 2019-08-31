The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, August 31, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Hurricane Dorian will track westward today on a path that
will take the storm near or over the islands of Abaco and
Grand Bahama on Sunday. Spotty showers and thunderstorms,
not associated with Dorian, will riddle the southeastern
corner of the nation, including Florida, which will likely
be Dorian's next strike early next week. A batch of rain and
thunderstorms will expand over the the middle of the nation
and begin to move eastward over the Ohio Valley and central
Appalachians at night. A few storms will dampen the central
and southern Rockies. Some showers are expected to approach
the coasts of Washington and Oregon. Much of the rest of the
nation can expect dry weather. The interior West will be hot
while the Northeast and Upper Midwest will remain rather
cool.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 116 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 31 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
_____
