The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, September 10, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Dry weather is forecast to hold on in the Northeast today
while many areas experience a warmer afternoon compared to
recent days. Heat will continue over the South with only a
few scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will challenge
daily record highs over the Southeastern and South Central
states. A batch of showers and thunderstorms will push
eastward across the Upper Midwest, while a pocket of dry air
and some sunshine settles over the northern Plains. A few
storms will bubble up over the southern High Plains, coastal
Texas and South Florida. In the West, a significant cooldown
will continue to gather momentum. Showers, storms and high
country snowflakes will riddle the Northwest. Gusty winds
will kick up dust and raise the risk of wildfire ignition
over the Southwest.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 105 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 28 at Truckee, CA
