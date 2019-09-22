The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, September 22, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An area of high pressure centered over the western Atlantic

Ocean will bring warm air into the Northeast today, allowing

temperatures to climb to above-normal levels across the

region. While much of the area will be rain free, plenty of

moisture can allow isolated storms to develop into the

afternoon and early evening. Dry weather will extend into

the Southeast where high pressure will also be in control.

Meanwhile, a cold front is forecast to bring periods of

drenching downpours from Michigan and Illinois to Missouri

and central Oklahoma. Cooler and drier air will filter into

the northern Plains in the wake of the front. While much of

the West is expected to be dry under an area of high

pressure, the next storm system will be arriving in the

Pacific Northwest with showers across the region.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 100 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 18 at Bodie State Park, CA

