The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, October 18, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Blustery, chilly conditions will linger in New England with
spotty showers over the northern tier today. Less wind and
sunshine will help to remove the morning chill over much of
the mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes regions. While dry weather
is in store for much of the interior South, thickening
clouds will indicate brewing trouble over the Gulf of
Mexico. A budding tropical system will travel northeastward
over the Gulf with rain and gusty thunderstorms to approach
the northern and eastern coasts in the region. Warm winds
will blow from the southern Plains to the Upper Midwest with
a cool push forecast for the northern High Plains and
Rockies. Spotty showers will extend from Colorado to Montana
and Idaho as a new area of rain and mountain snow arrives in
western Washington and Oregon. The Southwest will stay dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 96 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 9 at Angel Fire, NM
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather