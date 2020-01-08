The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, January 8, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A blast of true January conditions will bring cold air,
gusty winds, lake-effect snow and snow squalls to the
Northeast today. Squalls can extend a couple of hundred
miles from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic coast. Farther
south and west, most areas from the Southeastern states to
the southern Plains and Southwest can expect sunshine. Areas
of low clouds will hold temperatures back over parts of the
Ohio Valley and northern Plains ahead of a surge of mild
weather later this week. Snow is forecast to spread from
northwest to southeast from interior Washington and Oregon
to the northern and central Rockies. Locally heavy snow is
anticipated over the higher terrain. Rain will diminish to
showers along the Washington and Oregon coasts, while
showers also extend into coastal Northern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 82 at San Pasqual Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday -15 at Gunnison, CO
_____
