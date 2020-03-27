The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 27, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A 2,000-mile-long swath of unsettled weather will extend

from the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic coast today.

Rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorm are forecast

from the Midwest to the Atlantic coast. Thunderstorms that

erupt from the middle Mississippi Valley to the Red River

Valley of the South can become severe with the potential for

tornadoes as well as large hail, damaging wind gusts and

flash flooding. Meanwhile, snow will fall over the central

and southern Rockies with up to a foot in store for the high

country and east-facing slopes. Temperatures will climb to

record-challenging levels over the South Central and

Southeast states. A new storm will send some rain and

mountain snow into the Northwest. Much of California will be

dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 108 at Zapata, TX

National Low Thursday 2 at Lake Yellowstone, WY

