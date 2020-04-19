The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 19, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm moving through the southern Plains into the

Southeast will produce a significant amount of showers and

thunderstorms today. These storms will produce strong winds,

hail and even a tornado. Another large threat with this

system will be the flooding rainfall. There will likely be a

widespread area of more than 2 inches of rain from

Mississippi through Georgia, with an AccuWeather

StormMax(TM) of 6 inches. A cold front moving through the

Great Lakes and continuing into the Northeast will produce a

few showers from Michigan to southern Illinois, and eastward

into Maine and Pennsylvania. Ahead of this boundary there

will be a more comfortable day for most in New England and

the Middle Atlantic. A few showers will continue to form

over the Western states.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 96 at Hollywood, FL

National Low Saturday -1 at Daniel, WY

