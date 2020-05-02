The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, May 2, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Heat will hold on over the southern Plains as cooler air
lowers temperatures a bit father to the north over the
central Plains today. Warmth will surge over the Ohio Valley
and nudge the Northeast in the wake of the departing storm
with its rain and strong winds. Abundant sunshine is in
store for the Southeast with seasonable temperatures
forecast for much of the Florida Peninsula. Showers will dot
the upper Great Lakes. Thunderstorms are expected to erupt
over the central Plains and then extend toward the middle
part of the Mississippi Valley later on. In the West, dry
and sunny conditions will prevail over the Southland with
some coastal low clouds. A storm from the Pacific Ocean is
likely to push ashore in the Northwest with clouds, rain and
some high-elevation snow.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 105 at Gila Bend, AZ
National Low Friday 21 at Daniel, WY
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather