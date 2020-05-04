The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 4, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Cooler air will spread through the Northeast today, with

spotty showers dampening parts of New York state and New

England. High temperatures are forecast to be 10-20 degrees

lower than their peak over the weekend. Spotty storms may

erupt across the interior Southeast, but most of the region

will be dry and warm with intense heat persisting over the

southern Plains. Rain is expected to soak the northern

Plains and Midwest, while severe weather may once again

target portions of Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas.

A storm will approach the Pacific Northwest, with showers

possibly reaching coastal areas by the end of the day. The

balance of the West can expect a dry day as heat continues

to sear the Desert Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 105 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Sunday 21 at Redmond, OR

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather