The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As chilly air holds over the Northeast today, a storm will

spread a batch of cold rain from Iowa and Missouri to the

Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey coasts. The rain

can sneak into part of southern and eastern New York state.

Wet snow is also forecast to mix in over the higher terrain

in the central Appalachians. Showers and thunderstorms will

settle near the Gulf coast while heat lingers over the

Florida Peninsula. A reinforcing dose of cold air is poised

to drop into the Upper Midwest from Canada. This cold push,

combined with another storm, will set the stage for a

late-week snowfall over the interior Northeast. Much of the

Plains will be dry and mild as heat remains over the

Southwest with sunshine. A storm will spread clouds and a

few showers over the Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 106 at Thermal, CA

National Low Tuesday 12 at Antero Reservoir, CO

