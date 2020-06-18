The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, June 18, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
The storm that brought days of heavy rain to the eastern
Carolinas will crawl northward and spark showers and
thunderstorms from the mid-Atlantic and upper Ohio Valley to
the Southeast today. The downpours will be less numerous
than recent days across the Carolinas, while those in the
mid-Atlantic will notice an uptick in humidity. Heat will
build north of the storms across northern New England,
commencing what will become a record-breaking heat wave in
many communities. Heat will also help to fuel locally severe
thunderstorms across the Plains this afternoon, while the
northern Rockies stay cool for June with lingering showers.
Despite less wind, the fire danger will remain elevated
across the Desert Southwest and Great Basin. Dry weather
will also span the West Coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 106 at Lamar, CO
National Low Wednesday 24 at Incline Village, NV
