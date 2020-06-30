The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, June 30, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Severe thunderstorms will erupt in the northern Plains as
a storm system slowly moves eastward out of the northern
Rockies today. Damaging wind gusts, hail and flash flooding
will be the main threats. Showers and thunderstorms will
linger in the northern Rockies. Strong winds will subside in
the Southwest as the storm shifts away. Farther east, a
large swath of showers and thunderstorms will pester areas
from the Upper Midwest to the Southeast, bringing locally
severe storms and flash flooding. Downpours will also pester
New England and the coastal mid-Atlantic. Warm and dry
weather will extend across the Great Lakes. Heat will
continue to build in the southern Plains. Breezy conditions
will lead to a high fire threat from parts of eastern New
Mexico into western Texas and Oklahoma.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 108 at Pampa, TX
National Low Monday 28 at Truckee, CA
_____
