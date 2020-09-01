The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

High pressure moving to the northeast into Atlantic Canada

will promote mainly dry and refreshing conditions across the

Northeast today. A few showers will dot eastern portions of

the mid-Atlantic and Eastern beaches ahead of an area of low

pressure over the Great Lakes region. A stationary front

associated with the storm will spark rain and thunderstorms

from Indiana to northern Texas. Some storms are expected to

be severe from Texas to southwestern Missouri bringing the

threat of damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours. Flash

flooding is likely in any area where heavy downpours

persist. Afternoon thunderstorms are expected to dot the

Southeast, but a developing tropical system off the coast

will bring rough seas and an increased risk for strong rip

currents to the Atlantic coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 113 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 25 at Daniel, WY

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather