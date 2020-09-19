The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, September 19, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A large batch of cool air from Canada will control the
weather over much of the eastern half of the nation today.
The core of the Canadian air will continue to bring the risk
of frosts and freezes over the interior Northeast into early
next week. Since the air is originating from northern Canada
and not the western United States, most can expect a deep
blue sky, instead of smoky or hazy conditions. Showers and
thunderstorms will linger in Florida and may ramp up along
the Texas coast. A budding tropical storm in the western
Gulf of Mexico will cause winds and waves to increase over
the western Gulf and shoreline. As warmth holds on with
gusty winds over the Southwest, a large batch of cool air
will expand from the Northwest to the northern Rockies.
Spotty rain will accompany the cool air.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 112 at Ocotillo Wells, CA
National Low Friday 20 at International Falls, MN
