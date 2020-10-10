The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, October 10, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Delta will make steady progress inland but is forecast to
rapidly weaken and unravel over the lower Mississippi Valley
today. However, areas of heavy rain, damaging winds and
severe thunderstorms will persist. Lesser showers are likely
to extend to the eastern Gulf and southern Atlantic coasts.
A cold front will produce breezy conditions with a swath of
showers from the lower Great Lakes to New England. As cooler
air settles over the Upper Midwest, heat will build eastward
over the southern Rockies and Plains. Even though much of
the Southwest is expected to remain dry and warm, cooler air
with soaking rain will push inland over the Northwest with
high-country snow in store for the Cascades at first then
across parts of the northern Rockies tonight.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 102 at Apache Junction, AZ
National Low Friday 16 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
