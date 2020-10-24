The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, October 24, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm system diving southward from Canada into the
northern Rockies today will bring winterlike conditions to
the area. Record-challenging low temperatures and
substantial snow accumulations are expected across the
northern Rockies as well as the northern Plains. A slowly
advancing cold front will be draped across the eastern
United States, allowing showers and a few storms to move in
from the interior Northeast to the Southeast. Between the
two areas of wet weather, much of the Midwest will remain
dry and chilly as an area of high pressure is positioned
overhead. Dry, warm and windy conditions will sweep across
the Southwest and central Rockies, bringing a high fire
threat and further worsening the ongoing drought conditions
in the area.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 98 at Zapata, TX
National Low Friday -8 at West Yellowstone, MT
