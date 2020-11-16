The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, November 16, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A low pressure system will move off the northern East coast

today, leaving behind snow and rain mixing in northern New

England and New York into Canada. A trailing cold front will

bring showers into central Florida. Another low pressure is

expected to bring heavy rain to coastal Washington and

northwestern Oregon, along with snow in the Washington

Cascades. Rain will continue to surge into the Pacific

Northwest, becoming snow in the higher elevations. The rest

of the nation is forecast to be fairly sunny and dry, with

the Atlantic coast turning cooler after the cold front. The

Four Corners region will be slightly warmer and experience

plenty of sunshine an area of high pressure takes control

and creates fair weather.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 90 at El Monte, CA

National Low Sunday -2 at Climax, CO

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather