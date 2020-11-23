The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, November 23, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm system will bring messy weather to much of the

northeastern United States today. Downpours will target New

England for much of the day, while periods of rain taper off

in the afternoon across New York, Pennsylvania and New

Jersey. Aside from some early morning showers along the

mid-Atlantic coast, much of the rest of the eastern half of

the country will be dry. High pressure will pull cold,

Canadian air down through the Ohio Valley. Showers and windy

conditions will develop across portions of the Plains as a

storm system begins to take shape. Another storm system will

slam into the Northwest and trigger low-elevation showers

and high-elevation snow. Chilly air will spread south and

reach portions of the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 88 at Tucson, AZ

National Low Sunday -19 at Daniel, WY

