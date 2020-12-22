The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, December 22, 2020 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Even though a clipper storm from Canada will move off the coast in the Northeast today, an area of snow and flurries is forecast to linger from the mountains of West Virginia to the western and northern parts of Pennsylvania, New York state and New England with an accumulation ranging from a dusting to a few inches. As the air stays chilly in the East, milder air will expand over the Central states ahead of a developing storm just east of the Rockies. An area of snow and flurries is forecast to extend from the eastern parts of Washington and Oregon to central Colorado, central and northern Wyoming and the western parts of the Dakotas. Dry weather is forecast to give the coastal areas of the Northwest a reprieve from wet weather while the Southwest is expected to remain dry. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 87 at Chino, CA National Low Monday -7 at Gunnison, CO _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather