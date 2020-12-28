The Nation's Weather for Monday, December 28, 2020 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A quick-moving storm will sweep across southeastern Canada today, spreading rain and snow showers to the northeastern U.S., which can lead to slick travel conditions. Northwest winds behind this storm will usher in a fresh round of cold air, which can produce lake-effect snow through tonight. High pressure over the Southeast will promote dry weather to start the week. Meanwhile, a storm system moving into the Southwest will spread areas of rain and mountain snow across the region. For some, this will be the first measurable rainfall in about a month and slippery conditions are expected. Snow from this storm will spread into the Rocky Mountains and central Plains overnight. This southerly storm track will keep the Northwest mainly dry. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 86 at Kingsville, TX National Low Sunday -12 at Climax, CO _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather