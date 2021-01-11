The Nation's Weather for Monday, January 11, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm is forecast to continue to usher in rain across western Washington and Oregon today, while snow falls in the Cascades. Coastal areas will be particularly breezy in the morning, and inland areas around Spokane, Washington, can expect some morning fog. Meanwhile, a potent storm will continue to move across the Southeast, bringing snow and flurries to Tennessee, Arkansas and northern Mississippi. On the southern side of the storm, rain will impact much of Alabama, Georgia and southern Mississippi. Thunderstorms are anticipated in southern Alabama as well. Strong winds are expected along the Gulf coast. To the north, isolated flurries will occur in northwestern New York state. The rest of the nation is expected to be dry, with the Plains becoming mild. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 76 at San Pasqual Valley, CA National Low Sunday -20 at Daniel, WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather