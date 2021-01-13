The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, January 13, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The lack of Arctic air will continue across the lower 48 United States today. However, a storm that affected the Northwest since the start of the week will begin to change up the pattern starting Thursday. Rain is forecast to taper off in the coastal Northwest as rain and snow press eastward over Idaho and Montana. Gusty winds are in store for the Plains and will assist with boosting temperatures to very warm levels across the northern tier ahead of a big cooldown later in the week. Snow showers will riddle the northern tier of the Northeast as rain showers affect the southern part of the Florida Peninsula. Much of the rest of the nation can expect dry weather and at least partial sunshine. Warmth will build over the central and southern parts of California. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 79 at Tamiami, FL National Low Tuesday -38 at Antero Reservoir, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather