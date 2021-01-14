The Nation's Weather for Thursday, January 14, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The only significant storm over the lower 48 states today is forecast to move slowly across the North Central states. This powerful system is expected to continue to spread high winds from the Rockies to the Plains, where gusts can approach 80 mph in some locations. The storm is also likely to draw colder, more seasonable air southward into the region, following record-challenging warmth. The combination of the storm and cold air is expected to produce a swath of accumulating snow from parts of Iowa and Nebraska to much of Minnesota and part of Michigan. A freeze-up and blowing snow can make for dangerous travel. Elsewhere, rain will wet South Florida, while snow moves into the Northeast. Warm weather is anticipated over the Southwest, while the Northwest will be dry with milder conditions. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 81 at Oceano, CA National Low Wednesday -13 at Crested Butte, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather