The Nation's Weather for Thursday, January 21, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Three storm systems will affect the lower 48 United States today. The first storm will be a system that originated from Canada that will send a swath of flurries and spotty snow from the Upper Midwest to the interior Northeast with a period of lake-effect snow to follow. The second storm began to bring rain to the southern tier of the Southwest at midweek and will continue to do so while spreading rain across part of the South Central states and into the Southeast. Some of this rain can be heavy enough to cause localized flooding, but the major impact will be drought relief from Arizona to Texas. The third storm is forecast to arrive in the Northwest with rain and mountain snow. This storm is expected to drop southward and bring much of California some much-needed moisture at the end of the week. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 79 at Laguna Beach, CA National Low Wednesday -17 at Silver Bay, MN _____