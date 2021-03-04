The Nation's Weather for Thursday, March 4, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A fresh batch of Arctic air is forecast to dip southward into the Northeast states today. Temperatures will drop 10-20 degrees from Wednesday's high. Just enough moisture may be around to produce snow showers from lakes Erie and Ontario to the central Appalachians. The zone from the Southeast states to the northern Plains can expect dry weather. Sunshine is in store for the Southeast in the wake of the recent rainstorm. The same storm that brought rain to Southern California on Wednesday is expected to pivot across the Rockies and High Plains with areas of rain and snow. This storm will dip toward the Gulf coast with rain at the end of the week. In the Northwest, a new storm from the Pacific is likely to approach and deliver rain and high-elevation snow prior to the end of the week. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 87 at Pompano Beach, FL National Low Wednesday -13 at Crested Butte, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather