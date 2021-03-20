The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 20, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A flow from the ocean will cause rough surf and rip currents

from the southern Outer Banks to the coast of northern and

central Florida today. This will also cause a couple of

showers in the same general area. However, a spotty shower

could also dampen South Florida near the tail end of a cold

front. In the West, low-elevation rain showers and

high-elevation snow showers are expected in western and

central Washington, northern and central Nevada, most of

Utah, southern and eastern Montana, and all of Oregon and

Idaho. California will begin to dry out, although snow

showers may blanket the Sierra Nevada, especially early in

the day. The Plains, Southwest, Great Lakes and Northeast

are all in store for a dry day. The dry weather will be

accompanied by sunshine, especially in the Northeast.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 91 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday -2 at Lake George, CO

