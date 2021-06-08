The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A mosaic of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to extend

from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes, New England and

the mid-Atlantic and southern Atlantic coasts today. The

flow of air around high pressure over the central Atlantic

will direct moisture across this broad zone from the Gulf of

Mexico. Some of the storms, especially those over the

Mississippi and Ohio valleys, will carry an enhanced risk of

flooding rainfall. As heat continues in the Northeast, the

humidity level will be rather high over much of the region.

Farther west, most of the High Plains, Rockies and Southwest

will be dry but windy. Gusty thunderstorms with little rain

may increase the risk of wildfires in some locations of the

interior Northwest, due to lightning strikes. As the West

Coast cools down, showers will dampen Washington.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 107 at Pecos, TX

National Low Monday 27 at Afton, WY

