The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Hot and humid conditions will maintain their grip on the

Northeast today, but a storm system moving in from the

Midwest is forecast to bring thunderstorms with damaging

winds and flooding downpours. Showers and thunderstorms from

this system will extend southwestward to Oklahoma and Texas.

Spotty afternoon thunderstorms are in store for the Gulf and

southern Atlantic coasts. Warm and dry conditions are

expected in the northern Plains. Even though more record

highs are forecast for the Northwest, the worst of the heat

has ended on the Pacific coast and will soon follow suit

farther inland. Heat exhaustion remains a serious risk with

ongoing dangerous temperatures. The Southwest will receive

welcome but spotty rain thanks to a south to southeast

breeze and humid air from the North American monsoon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 121 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 30 at Walden, CO

